How and when you can see the Perseid meteor shower

While many meteor showers get a lot of hype, this one is deemed as the best of the year. It’s happening because the earth is intersecting with the dust cloud from the comet Swift Tuttle. The meteors are visible from mid-July until late August. But the peak is in mid-August. The peak means you’ll see the most meteors in the shortest amount of time.

To see this incredible light show, you’ll wanna head out of town to get away from light pollution. Be sure to give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness. No telescope is required.

You can look anywhere high in the sky to see the meteors. We will get roughly a maximum of about 50 to 75 meteors per hour. The visibility should be good because the moonlight won’t be too bright. Clouds look to be at a minimum as well. Remember to be patient. You may go five minutes without a streak in the sky.

The best time to see the lights is from around midnight to just before sunrise between August 11th and August 13th.