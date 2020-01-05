How far would you travel for love?

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s never too late for love. If you don’t believe in second chances you might change your mind after this.

The excitement was rising as Rob Carstenson saw the plane land in the morning.

He waited years for this. This couple met when they were kids over hot chocolate. But didn’t fully connect until about 10 years ago

“Everything’s been a blessing… all this.. you wouldn’t believe where I was in May and June,” said Carstenson.

You see, Rob is in recovery from alcohol and has been sober since June.
That’s when his friend Cat decided it was time to fully commit. when he was serious about sobriety, she became serious about him.

“Since treatment last time, we’ve opened up and realized we just didn’t’ have the window and nows the window so it’s today you know,” said Carstenson.

Even though Rob has lived in North Dakota for a decade now he says part of them seeing each other today was to make a plan to stay together … in Utah where Cat lives.

Rob never gave up hope. After all the trials he’s been through he wants people to know to keep trying even when it’s hard.

“We have a plan – don’t give up but be real and pursue what you love or you’re not gonna get it,” said Carstenson.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

200,000 Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "200,000 Meals"

Pizza Ranch Expands

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pizza Ranch Expands"

HP Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "HP Pursuit"

high school swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school swimming"

junior hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "junior hockey"

high school basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school basketball"

Bad Ice Fishing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bad Ice Fishing"

Missing MT Girl 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing MT Girl 2"

Second Chance Love Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Chance Love Story"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-4-19"

New Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Food Bank"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-4-20"

SYSK: Retiring Nurse

Thumbnail for the video titled "SYSK: Retiring Nurse"

Friday Night Frenzy Block 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy Block 2"

Friday Night Frenzy Block 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy Block 1"

Dickinson HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson HS Wrestling"

Washburn HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn HS"

Boys HS BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS BBall"

T-Mobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "T-Mobile"

Savvy Owl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savvy Owl"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge