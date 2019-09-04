How North Dakotans can help Hurricane Dorian victims

Hurricane Dorian could be one of the most powerful tropical storms to ever hit the Atlantic ocean — but there are things we can do right here in North Dakota to help.

The American Red Cross chapters in North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota are sending volunteers to help the victims of Dorian. So far, ten volunteers from Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota have been sent.

Rob Stotz, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross, says the organization can always use more volunteers.

Over 170 evacuation shelters are open right now. The Red Cross plans to send more volunteers once the path of the storm is more clear.

And don’t worry — Stotz says you’ll get plenty of training before being sent out. “A lot of infused and entry-level training. Then we will get you your group activity position, which is what is your specialty and how can you deploy in that specialty position. So it would take a little bit it would take a couple of weeks to get you through, but it really depends on how quickly you want to make this happen.”

Volunteers can choose to spend up to three weeks in the Dorian-affected area.

If you can’t volunteer you can also donate money by clicking here or text the word DORIAN to 90999.