How to prepare for the 39th Annual Bismarck Marathon

The Bismarck Marathon is the longest-running marathon in our state’s history and it’s all happening this weekend.

There is a lot of training that goes into events like this and its not something you can just wake up and go for. KX talked to the manager of Sanford Power who says you are looking at months of preparation to compete in any type of marathon like this.

While it is important to train by running, he says most people don’t realize it’s important to work out all your muscles.

Sanford POWER Bismarck Mananger Chris Rivinius says, “Even a lot of times you have runners that go ‘gosh, why the heck would I need to lift weights?’ Well, bone density, ligament and tendon strength, every time that foot comes through the gate cycle and hits the ground– you are putting a little bit more force when you hit the ground with a little bit less effort– you are going to be a heck of a lot more efficient over 26.2 miles. So I think that is a really undervalued part and a missing piece of the puzzle that a lot of runners maybe miss.”

Rivinius also says don’t try to intensify your training at the last minute because it is all about building up your body’s strength. If you are competing, he says it’s important to hydrate and get enough carbs. You should focus on foods like whole grains, vegetables, fruits, potatoes/sweet potatoes and dairy foods.

This is the first year Sanford will be providing sports medicine coverage at the marathon. KX spoke with one of the trainers that will be at the event to discuss more on how to prevent injuries, which you can watch in the video above.

The Bismarck Marathon will have a full and half marathon and even a kids mini-marathon. All the proceeds will go to local non-profits that support health and wellness initiatives all across the state. This event will also help people qualify for the Boston Marathon.

To help kick start everything, there are two new events this year, on Friday… the CHI St. Alexius Motivational Mile and the Kupper Subaru BisBarck 4k. Registration is still open for all of it.

There will be food and beverages under the tent this year. Also, they want to let everyone know there is an active construction site going on around the area and they are asking that runners and spectators stay out of these areas.

They are expecting around 1,600 people in the Saturday races and about 2,500 people overall. For more information, click here.