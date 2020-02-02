HS Basketball: Kenmare preaching defense to close season

“It been a rollercoaster ride for our guys, they are playing good at a point and sometimes not playing up to our par,” says Head Coach Keyser

Head Coach Kacy Keyser, returns 3 starters from last season, and he is preaching to his team the importance of effort on both sides of the ball

“Our key is to be more active and willing to push the issue you defensively because a lot of times when we push the issue defensively our offense comes around and we’re scoring points,” says Coach Keyser.

“Defense again is a big part of why we’re winning these games…the most time where we get our open shots. when we’re playing great defense it just translates,” adds Senior Guard Keegan Lautenschlager.

“If we play better defense every week, I feel like Defense is the key for us and if we play better defense every week we’re going to get better offensively,” tells Senior Forward Garrett Stroklund.

The Honkers believe the family bond off the court helps translate to their success on the court

“they are willing to do whatever it takes for their teammates so in practice it doesn’t matter who is there someone is always willing to hop in,” says Coach Keyser.

“We play better together on the court just because of that relationship we have off it. I feel like it really makes us play as a team,” smiles Stroklund.

But Coach Keyser knows for the team to finish the second half of the season strong they will have to focus on the little things.

“The guys and us talk every day, it’s not the big picture of winning or losing every game its more of just those little plays, maybe those two or three possessions in a game where maybe I made a mistake or someone else made a mistake, we just have to eliminate those minor mistakes and those will help us become a better team overall,” tells Coach Keyser.

“We’re a confident group, obviously we believe in our abilities as a team to go somewhere this year. We think its a possibility we can do something to make some noise in our district and region and that just the goal we’re working towards now,” exclaims Guard Keegan Lautenschlager.

Kenmare Will host Bottineau on Feb 4th at 7:15