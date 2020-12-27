HS Basketball: Nedrose looking to improve their defense

Nedrose girl’s basketball team is 2-2 on the season.

The Cardinals are hoping to improve on their last place finish in District 11 last season. Head Coach Matt Hanson is pushing his team to bring more effort and intensity on the defensive end of the court.

“Defend from all levels, from first quarter to fourth quarter and just try to battle it out and grind out,” tells Head Coach Matt Hanson.

“Defense is better to stop the other team from scoring to help us get points on the board,” says Junior Madison Hayes “We want to take more time on offense but we got to have good hands on defense, be aggressive to get the ball back.

“Offense is going to come with any team and every team you play, so defense is really where you have to come in and get steals, rebounds so you can just keep the team under the limit,” explains Senior A’lexis Crawford

Nedrose host Surrey on January 5.

