HS Basketball: Our Redeemers Girls ready for the second half of the season

Our Redeemers Knights are coming off a couple of games this week. The Knights beat Nedrose 33-28 on Jan 3rd. We spoke to them about the season.

The Knights are coming off a tough loss to Stanley in the Hoopster classic this week, Coach Scott Peterson adds the team got off to a slow start.”



“I mean the first half I thought we were dribbling too much up top and the second half we did more downhill attacking instead of side to side and I think that really helped us,” tells Head Coach Scott Peterson.

Coach Peterson believes the team showed great effort but they have some things they need to work on for the second half of the season.

“Probably denial defense is a big one, we’re going to keep working on it and rebounding. We’re still going to work on that, ball movement is another one that we’ve been working on and we will continue to get better at that come district tournament time,” explains Coach Peterson.

“Since we’re definitely undersized, we definitely need to get our defensive rebounds and have ball pressure all the way through. Other than that, what we need to do to get through the season,” adds Senior Guard Hailey Roberts.

The Knights are 6-2 THIS season but Coach Peterson thinks locking in on defense is what’s going to carry his team down through districts.

“Its what’s going to carry our team to the finish line, I think we’re not peaking by no means and we got a long ways to go and you want to be ready by tournament time,” exclaims Coach Peterson.

The Knights are confident in the way they have performed this year but they know with teamwork, they can go farther this season.

“What have I liked, how we’ve come together as a team and how everyone accepts one another. I just think we played good team ball especially on the defensive end,” tells Coach Peterson.

“I’m pretty confident as long as we have a positive attitude and work on what we need to work on every day, I think we will be doing great this season,” declares Roberts.

The Knights will be back in action on January 11 against Kenmare.