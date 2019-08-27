HS Football: All eyes on Century

As we go to high school football, all eyes across this great state will be on the Century Patriots.
Century fell just who winning the Class AAA state championship last season. This year, they return three all-WDA selections, including quarterback Cade Feeney and running back Grant Anderson.
Most people have Century as the favorite to make it back to the Dakota Bowl, but head coach Ron Wingenbach is not buying into the hype.
“That’ll all take care of itself,” Wingebach said. “I know No. 1 we are going down for the first game of the year and facing a Fargo Davies team that is probably to win it — if not win it be in the two top in the East.”
Century’s game with Fargo Davies kicks off Friday at 7 p.m.