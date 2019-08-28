HS Football: Bismarck High ready for challenge of starting over

In high school football, Bismarck High is in rebuild mode after graduating one of their most prolific senior classes in school history.

Bismarck High won the Class AAA state championship 21-16 over Century.

However, now they have to replace their quarterback, starting running back, two receivers, multiple players on the offensive and defensive lines and even their offensive coordinator.

Head coach Mark Gibson said he’s been in this position before so he’s ready.

“If you’re not trying to win a state championship then why are you practicing,” Gibson said. “It’s hard to convince kids to come out here a run out around when it’s 80 degrees. If you’re not trying to convince them that they can win a state title.”

Bismarck High starts its state title defense against West Fargo Sheyenne on Friday.