HS Football: Bismarck High’s Nick Hinsz stepping up on defense

Despite their 2-3 start, Bismarck High is one of three teams tied for second place in the WDA.

Bismarck has a record of 2-1 in the conference.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Demons have moved players around on offense and defense.

One player that has stood out on defense is senior Nick Hinsz.

Hinsz had two interceptions in Bismarck’s win against Williston. In the win against Mandan, Hinsz helped limit Division I prospect Elijah Klein to four catches for 74 yards and no touchdowns.

“Coach Gibson was really looking for some senior leadership,” Hinsz said. “So I just took that to my heart and tried to be as good of leaders as I can be.”

This Friday, Bismarck travels to Dickinson for a game at 7 p.m.