HS Football: Bismarck High’s Nick Hinsz stepping up on defense

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Despite their 2-3 start, Bismarck High is one of three teams tied for second place in the WDA.

Bismarck has a record of 2-1 in the conference.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Demons have moved players around on offense and defense.

One player that has stood out on defense is senior Nick Hinsz.

Hinsz had two interceptions in Bismarck’s win against Williston. In the win against Mandan, Hinsz helped limit Division I prospect Elijah Klein to four catches for 74 yards and no touchdowns.

“Coach Gibson was really looking for some senior leadership,” Hinsz said. “So I just took that to my heart and tried to be as good of leaders as I can be.”

This Friday, Bismarck travels to Dickinson for a game at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

College Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Volleyball"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

HS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football"

Homeless in Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless in Need"

MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU"

NDDOT

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDDOT"

Why Does America Still Use The Imperial System?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Does America Still Use The Imperial System?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/2"

Cold Rain & Snow Highlight Your Wednesday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Rain & Snow Highlight Your Wednesday Forecast"

Craft Beer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Craft Beer"

Junior Achievement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Junior Achievement"

High School Volleyball Oct. 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 1"

Century vs Minot girls swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Minot girls swimming"

Vintage Tractors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vintage Tractors"

VA Secretary

Thumbnail for the video titled "VA Secretary"

Century Homecoming King

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Homecoming King"

Dickinson Runway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Runway"

Former Teacher Found Guilty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Teacher Found Guilty"

Gathering Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss