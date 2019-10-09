HS Football: Bismarck hopes to hang on to No. 2 seed against Minot

The Bismarck football team is tied with Legacy for second place in the WDA.

Bismarck is coming off a 38-21 win over Dickinson. The Demons are 3-1 in the West.

As we look at the rest of the season, Tomorrow, Bismarck hosts Minot. Then next week, they host Jamestown and then they close out the year with rival Century.

Coach Mark Gibson said he’s happy about how his team keeps fighting.

“I think the one thing is that our kids never gave up,” Gibson said. They just kept fighting all the way to the end. It was a great win for us but you have to bury it and we have a big game tomorrow night.”

Bismarck’s game with Minot tomorrow kicks off at 7 p.m.

