HS Football: Bowman Co. feels tough region prepares them for potential playoff run

The Bowman County Bulldogs are preparing for the toughest stretch of their schedule.

Over the next three weeks, Bowman faces the top two teams with the best records region, New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin and Shiloh Christian, both of those teams moved up to Class A in the offseason.

The region realignment has Head Coach Todd Frie and his team up to the challenge.

“You know, when you have the region that is split top to bottom, it doesn’t really help,” said Frie. “But if you have a region that we have now, where you have several teams that can come out of it, every game you have to approach like a playoff mentality.”

On Friday, Bowman County begins its big stretch of the season when they host Shiloh Christian.

