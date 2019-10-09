HS Football: Century close to perfect this season

In high school football in Class AAA, no team has looked better than the Century Patriots.

The Patriots enter Week 7 with a perfect 6-0 record and ranked No. 1 in the state.

Last week, Century trailed for only the second time this season against Mandan. Century responded by scoring the next 37 points in a 37-15 win.

For the season, Century has outscored its opponents 219-50. So KX News asked head coach Ron Wingenbach, do you have any worries?

“We always have worries,” Wingenbach said. “I don’t think there’s a coach in the state that would say he doesn’t have any worries. Right now, we are not tackling as well as I thought we would at this point in the season. We’ve been using a lot of different guys on our offensive line.”

Century looks to remain unbeaten this week at Jamestown.

