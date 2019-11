In the Class AAA semifinals, Century hung on to defeat Mandan and earn back-to-back trips to the Dakota Bowl on Nov. 8 at the Community Bowl.

Century led 27-0 in the fourth quarter. Then Mandan was able to score 21 straight points. However after the third touchdown, Mandan could not recover the onside kick and Century’s Cade Feeney ran for first down on third down.

Century won, 27-21. The Patriots will play West Fargo Sheyenne, who defeated West Fargo 27-0, for the Class AAA title on Nov. 15.