HS Football: Dickinson looks to improve offense in 2019

The Dickinson Midgets football team will key in on a few aspects of the game to improve their record from last season.

Dickinson struggled to score on offense. They only eclipsed 20 points twice in 2018.

Head Coach John Tuchscherer believes that when his team is focused for four quarters, they can compete with any team.

Dickinson must Replace All-State QB Morgan Warder, but the team believes they have two players ready to fill that role.

“Limit the mistakes, limit turnovers,” says Head Coach John Tuchscherer. “Put an emphasis on ball security. And then defensively, I think just the opposite. We got to be able to create some turnovers. Maybe score on some off of the defense and things like that.”

Dickinson hosts Fargo South on Friday.