HS Football: Legacy-Minot matchup has huge playoff implications

This Saturday, Legacy and Minot will play a huge matchup that will likely have a significant impact on the playoff picture.

Legacy will be on the road for this big contest.

On Monday, Legacy lost at home 50-32 against Mandan and dropped down to fourth place in the WDA. The team right below Legacy is Minot.

The Magicians also come in off a loss to Bismarck High, 35-17.

Legacy coach Chris Clements was not happy with the way his team played in their last game.

“You go back to watch the film and it’s very difficult,” Clements said. “We were consistent. We didn’t execute. We didn’t tackle. A lot falls on me because I didn’t have our kids prepared to play.”

Legacy’s game with Minot will kick off at 7 p.m.

