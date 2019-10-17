HS Football: Mandan cannot afford to look past Williston

The Mandan Football team is really close to qualifying the state tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2010 and 2011.

Mandan currently sits in third place with a 3-2 record in the conference and 4-3 record overall.

The Braves are tied with Legacy, the team they defeated on Monday. So Mandan owns the tiebreaker.

This week, Mandan faces Williston, a team that is 1-4 in the WDA, but Mandan cannot overlook the Coyotes as they have the top passer in the conference: Charles Whitlock.

“The WDA conference has been such a strong conference for the last several years when you look at who winds up in the state championship game,” Mandan head coach Todd Sheldon said.

“I think we need to limit those mental lulls and peaks and valleys and just play solid football at a high level.”

Mandan’s game with Williston will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday.