HS Football: Mandan expected to be favorites in many games

For Mandan football, after making the postseason last year for the first time since 2011, the Braves are unfamiliar position.

Mandan will now be favorites in many of their games this season. They return four of their five All-WDA selections from last year, this includes quarterback Dane Carlson, wide receiver Elijah Klein, running back Austin Frey and defensive lineman Jaxon Duttenhefer.

When a team returns that much talent, the expectations start to rise. However, head coach Todd Sheldon said slow down we have not accomplished anything yet.

“You really haven’t accomplished the things that you put on your list of ‘this is what we really want to do,'” Sheldon said. “We want to contend for a conference championship. We want to be in the playoffs after Week 1 of the playoffs. We really haven’t done that. I don’t know if we have any reason to think that we are special yet.”

On Friday, Mandan opens the season on the road at West Fargo.