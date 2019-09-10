HS Football: Mandan’s Dane Carlson stepped up in a big way this offseason

The Mandan Braves are 1-1 after a tough loss to Fargo Davies this past Friday, but their quarterback Dane Carlson is not only leading through his stellar play, but the actions he took before the season started shows how much he cares about this team.

Last season, the Mandan football team took a big step as they made the playoffs. However, the game did not go according to plan.

“It was tough just being out there on the sidelines,” Carlson said. “When I did go in — my leg still wasn’t completely healed and I wasn’t feeling 100 percent. I gave it all I had.”

Mandan lost 42-6 to Fargo Davies. Carlson was recovering from a broken leg. This is offseason, he organized small team workouts.

“We are going into our senior year,” Carlson said, “There’s some juniors and sophomores, but a lot of us are seniors. It’s our last chance to show what we got. So we might as well go out with a bang.”

Head coach Todd Sheldon said organizing those activities is not something he has seen in recent years.

“When you look at kids like Dane,” Sheldon said, “who are going to rally kids together and get them to do all the little things that make life easier on a Friday night — that’s a big step for us.”

The results have paid off Carlson. Through two games, his completion percentage is at 59 percent, he has four touchdowns and 259 yards.

“It wasn’t all me,” Carlson said. “It was a lot of me and some other experienced seniors who got it together, but it’s just what we expect. We all expect to do that. I don’t think it’s anything special.”

and Carlson thinks this Mandan team could be one for the ages.

“Our energy we bring every day,” Carlson said. “The guys we have their special. The guys we have on the perimeter, they can do some crazy things. We have some speed some size. I really like where we are going. We are headed in the right direction.”

Mandan looks to rebound this week against at home against Minot.