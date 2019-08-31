HS Football: St. Mary’s players react to having own field

St. Mary’s played their first game at Our Lady of Victory Stadium, which is now officially home to Dan Smrekar Field. Earlier this week, we meet up with a couple of players to get their reaction.

Today, marks the official opening of Our Lady of Victory Stadium with games or matches played on Dan Smrekar Field.

“It’s awesome,” Jaxon Wiseman said. “It’s cool that we get our own place that says St. Mary’s on it and we’re really excited about it.”

“It’s pretty nice,” quarterback Drew Dosch said. “It pretty much exceeded my expectations. I didn’t cheat and come up here all the time and check it out. I came down once it was pretty well finished. I thought it was just crazy. I’m super excited to be here.”

Last week, players got their first glimpse at the new place they will call home.

I feel way faster,” Dosch said. “You’re not slipping in mud when it rains. You have good traction. It’s going to help us out big time when the game comes around that week and we’ve been on this field.”

And the players already have their favorite features.

“How everything is blue,” Wiseman said. “At St. Mary’s, that’s a big thing. Seeing blue everywhere that’s cool. It’s our own field.”

“It’s Smrekar field,” Dosch said. “I never really figured out that it was going to be named that. I thought it was a rumor and I came out here and saw it.”

Seniors Jaxon Wiseman and Drew Dosch have spent their entire careers playing at the Community Bowl. Now they will be a part of the first group to play on the new field.

“You know we get our own place and it’s cool that we are the first class and the first team to be on this field,” Wiseman said. “We want to make that special and have a special season.”

“It’s pretty special to be out here on the brand new field,” Dosch said. “Be the first class to graduate from the school. It’s all just special. We are going to try to make a good tradition out of it and make history on this field.”

The players are really happy the field was named after their head coach.

“I didn’t even know that it was going to be named that,” Wiseman said. “It’s definitely cool. He’s definitely worth that and good for him.”

“He likes to say that he doesn’t care about it,” Dosch said. “He’s humbling himself about it, but I know deep inside he’s excited that’s it’s named after him.”

St. Mary’s game will kick off at 6:30. It’ll be a rematch of last year’s Class AA state championship game where the Saints faced Fargo Shanley.