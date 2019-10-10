Closings
HS Football: St. Mary’s ready for Watford City after tough loss to Beulah

The St. Mary’s football team looks to shake off an improbable loss from last week.

The Saints led 35-7 against the Beulah Miners, but were unable to hold on as they lost, 36-35. St. Mary’s is now 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the West Division of Class AA.

“Against Beulah,” head coach Dan Smrekar said, “our offense couldn’t get anything generated. It’s funny because in the first half we got a lot of things generated in the first half. So on both sides of the ball, we need more consistency for four quarters of the game.”

Coach Dan Smreaker said they have moved on to this week’s Watford City game. As of right now, that game is still scheduled to be played.

