HS Football: St. Mary’s should expect every opponent’s best game

According to Feeding America DOT org, In North Dakota, more than 54 thousand people are struggling with hunger - and of them -- close to 17 thousand are children. We break the numbers down closer to home, and find out what people are doing to stop the growing problem.

1 in 5 local children are at risk of going hungry. We talked to two organizations who are teaming up to help provide proper nutrition and full tummies for children in the area.

Rich Berg: "We're not going to give up"The executive director of the Souris Valley United Way says hunger among children is a growing problem and they are doing everything they can to help end it. Rich Berg: Backpack buddies program feeds kids that are desperately in need of food on the weekends, and would probably be without food if we don't get it to them.But that no easy task. Currently serving 220 children in each 6 schools, it takes about 360 dollars a school year to sponsor one child. And that's how one local business got involved. Dallas Varty: It was kind of a challenge put out. Hey you guys do this charity golf tournament every year, why not look to see what other avenues that we can help the community out. Having raised 50,000 dollars this year, the director of sales for Farstad oil said it was a no brainer for him to decide where the money should go. Dallas Varty: I've got three kids of my own. My wife is an elementary school teacher here in Minot as well. So it was close to home for me. I get to see, where my kids go to school, and I get to have lunch with them, and I see the other kids that may be struggling or hear stories from my kids as well.

Berg also told us they do have plans to eventually have a presence in all elementary schools in the area and with the growing support from the community, they will make that happen in no time.