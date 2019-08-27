HS Football: St. Mary’s should expect every opponent’s best game

In Class AA, St. Mary’s will walk in with a target on their back in every game this season.
The Saints are absolutely loaded on both sides of the ball. This team returns many of the guys that made it to the Class AA state championship game last year. These guys say they learned a lot from last year and now they are ready to get back to Fargo.
“It’s really motivated us,” Jaxon Wiseman said. “We’ve all gone to the weight room together. Gone to throwing together. We’re just doing stuff as a group. I think that’s going to translate to success for us.”
St. Mary’s opens the season on Aug. 30 in their new stadium against the team that beat them in last year’s state title game: Fargo Shanley.