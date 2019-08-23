HS Girls Golf: Century on fire to start 2019

In girls’ high school golf, musical artist Alicia Keys accurately describe the Century golf team when she said: These girls are on fire.

The Patriots have won every tournament they have entered this season. Their closest victory came on Aug. 13 at East-West Classic in Jamestown where they won by one stroke.

On the individual side, last year’s state champion Hannah Herbel — who is just a freshman — has been the medalist in the three of the four events.

“All we do is work hard at practice,” Leah Herbel said. We do our best to work towards the goal of maybe a second state championship, hopefully, but just doing our best is what we try to do every time we go out.”

Century will be back on the links on Tuesday at Tom O’Leary.