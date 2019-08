Century won the Century Invite on Aug. 27 at Tom O’Leary Golf Course.

On a cold day that felt cold and produced intermittent rain, Century edged out Minot for its fifth straight win. Century shot 341.

Century’s Hannah Herbel and Minot’s Becca Tschetter tied at 80 after the first 18 holes. Herbel won in a one-hole playoff.

The next tournament is St. Mary’s Invite on Sept. 3 at Riverwood Course.