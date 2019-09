At the St. Mary’s Invite, Minot edged a one-stroke victory over Century on Sept. 3 at Riverwood Golf Course.

Minot shot 325 as a team. Century shot 326. The loss snapped Century’s five-game tournament streak.

The medalist was Century’s Hannah Herbel. This is her fifth time winning in six tries.

The next time the WDA teams will be on the links will be at the Minot Invite. This event will serve as the first State individual qualifier.