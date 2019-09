In boys high school soccer, Century played Jamestown to a draw, while Bismarck shut out Mandan on Sept. 10.

At the Community Bowl, Century jumped out to a 3-nil at the half against the top team in the standings, Jamestown. However, the Blue Jays scored three goals to force the match to a draw.

Over in Mandan, Bismarck built a 2-nil lead by the break. In the second half, the Demons added one more goal to go on to win, 3-nil.