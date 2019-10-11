HS Soccer: Century’s Nathan Al-Khafaji ready for first state tournament

You could say that Nathan Al-Khafaji’s play speaks for itself, but even that can’t be entirely true.

Nathan is considered one of the most vocal goalkeepers in the west region, leaving his coach wondering where it comes from.

“I honestly don’t know. He’s stepped on and has been a leader since he’s been on the pitch with us,” said head coach Ryan Okerson. “He came back out of an injury at the beginning of the year and he’s taken off.”

Al-Khafaji has five clean sheets on the season and credits a lot of his success from his vocal leadership.

“You know, it’s always good to have a keeper that’s vocal, and always talking 24/7,” said senior goalkeeper Nathan Al-Khafaji.

“That’s what my keeper coach Bailey tells me all the time.”

On top of being vocal, Al-Khafaji seems to lay out his body more than any other goalkeeper.

“He does not like to be beat,” Okerson said. “A goalkeeper always say ‘we don’t like to be beaten. We don’t want to be beaten,’ but with Nathan, he takes it personal. And it’s really rare to see that in a player, especially at the high school level.”

So where does this hyper-competitiveness come from?

“I think it comes from my dad,” Al-Khafaji said.

“He played soccer when I was a kid, and my brother’s also a goalkeeper. My little sister, I’m training her to be a goalkeeper, so I guess it just runs in the family.”

Al-Khafaji will start his first state tournament game on Monday, a stage he hasn’t seen, but he knows he’s worked for his whole career.

“I’m really just looking forward to it. I’m glad we have a couple days,” said Al-Khafaji.

“I think that’s good for us, we needed that. But my mentality going into it is I’m just looking forward to it. I’m a senior this year, first-year [starter], and I’m really looking to put on a show.”

Century will play at 5:45 p.m. Monday night against Fargo Davies.