HS Softball: Beulah, Wilton-Wing, DLB/LC, and MLSKB all punch their tickets to the state tournament

A very windy and chilly day as the final day of the West Region Tournament wrapped up. Teams fought hard but only four can make it to the Class B State tournament. Here is what the Lakers had to say about their big win.

The pressure is off, this is a pretty darn good feeling and region champions, its beautiful,” says Head Coach Peggy Person”Its awesome, we have been working for this since day one so we’re super excited,” smiles Senior Shortstop Ava Willie.

“Ahh Its a great feeling, I mean this was a goal from the very beginning, we set it in place at the very first practice,”declares Senior Pitcher Brooklyn Benno. “We talked about being a champion and having that mindset of a champion and we suceeded and we followed through with our goals and I’m just really proud of our team.

DLB/LC (12) MLSKB (5)

Beulah (12) Westhope/Newburg/Bottineau (2)

Wilton-Wing (7) Velva (6)

Day one of the State Tournament on June 3rd:

DLB/LC vs May-Port C-G at 11am

Beulah vs Thompson at 1pm

Wilton-Wing vs Central Cass 4pm

MLSKB vs Kindred-Richland 6pm