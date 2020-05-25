HS Softball: Legacy’s first chance to make it to state pushed back

Legacy was ready to make a run to their first state tournament appearance.

The Sabers proved that they had a great offense in 2019… averaging 7 and a half runs per game including 29 runs in one game.

Head Coach Andrea Frantz says that production came from a deep lineup, where any girl has the ability to drive in runs or get on base.

“It’s a team sport but there’s such dependance on individual abilities as well,” says head coach Andrea Frantz. “And I think that our girls have such great chemistry that would’ve just shown how good of a team we are.”

Legacy graduates six seniors from the softball team.

