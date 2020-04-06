HS Track: Coyotes staying optimistic about potential season

The Coyotes track team was at their first track meet on March 13th whenever they got the devastating news of the season being postponed.​”Well the worst part about it was when we just informed the kids that it was going to be happening and a lot of heartbreak and a lot of disappointment in there. Their faces as were we of course, there is nothing you can do and its out of her hands,” says Distance Coach Shane Wahlstrom.​​

This season meant more to Senior distance runner Tyrel Ackman.​

“I kind of felt disappointed knowing I had goals to do, I was hoping to get more done and has some goals to do and i was hoping to look forward to something during the season. But as soon as i heard,” adds Senior distance runner Tyrel Ackman.​​

While they wait for the final decision from the NDHSAA, The team is keeping up with the training they do every offseason.

​”I’m not able to be there which I’m not right now, they know what to do, they’ve done it every summer and winter their entire running career. So they know what to do and they know what’s expected of them,” tells Wahlstrom.​​

“We have been typically doing normal runs one day here and there, picking it up faster and then do some speed work. Basically the same thing we do during the season just without our coach.,” adds Ackman.​

The Coyotes are remaining positive because this pandemic is bigger than track.​

“We’re talking positive comments, being a team and still running together and being here for each other knowing that we still have a shot at a season,” declares Ackman.​​

“You make the best that you can out of the situation, there is nothing we can do so the great thing about our sport is we dont need to open up a gym or we dont have to open up space for them. And the weather is turning around and so all they have to do is lace up their shoes and go get some fresh air. Its as simple as that and we don’t have to open anything up for them, and they can go out and get some Vitamin D from the sun and breathe in some fresh air and that will help them stay positive and keep a positive outlook on everything,” exclaims Wahlstrom.​