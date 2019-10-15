HS Volleyball: Bismarck focused on serve placement

In high school volleyball, Bismarck High sits alone at the top of the WDA standings.

The Demons have won seven of their last eight matches. Bismarck’s only blemish came against Jamestown when they lost 3-1.

Over the past couple of weeks, Bismarck has been focused on serve placement as they think that could give them an advantage.

“Picking on different players telling them why we are having them serve to a specific spot,” Co-head coach Melissa Anderson said, “where the setter is releasing from. All that fun stuff.”

The next match for Bismarck is Tuesday at Century against Legacy at 7 p.m.