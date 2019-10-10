Closings
HS Volleyball: Bowman Co. looks to make history this season

It feels good to be undefeated. Just ask these girls in Bowman.

A group that is on a historic pace to be one of the best teams in Bulldog history, and it starts with the seniors.

“I think that really helps us, to always be positive,” says senior Abby Smyle. “And we’ve played with each other for a long time, so that really helps us out.”

Not only have they noticed it, but head coach Jennifer Holecek has noticed it too.

“They’re very cool and confident, loose when they are out there playing,” said coach Holecek. “They don’t usually let them get too flustered about anything, and that’s obviously a big strength for us.”

Holecek says having six seniors for a team in class B is unusual, but so is the season they are having. The Bulldogs as a school has never made it to the NDSHAA state tournament. These seniors know 2019 is the season to breakthrough.

“That’s been our dream, in any sport actually,” says Senior Ashlynn Dix. “And we know we have a good chance because we’ve been playing together, us six, for four years straight.”

“These girls are just all my friends,” Smyle says. “And it’s been so fun just to see all of our hitters, inside, middle and outside just have outstanding games.”

The state title is the ultimate goal, but coach Holecek knows for them to reach the peak of North Dakota volleyball, it starts with the practices and every match.

“If we do make some really groundbreaking things and create history for our program, that would be a bonus,” says Holecek. “Just playing a good transition game, I think, is key for us, and not looking too far into the future. We’ve just got to take it a day at a time, game at a time.”

Bowman County is set to play in Beach this weekend for a Class B tournament.

