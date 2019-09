In high school volleyball, Century, Bismarck and Legacy picked up wins in WDA play on Sept. 26.

In the most anticipated matchup of the night, Century handled Mandan in straight sets, 3-0.

At St. Mary’s, Bismarck high was able to defeat St. Mary’s. Bismarck, won 3-1.

Over at Legacy, the Sabers defeated Dickinson in the most competitive match of the night, 3-2.