The BPS Volleyball Crossover Invite concluded on Aug. 31. The event was held at Century High School and Legacy High School.

Here are West Region Team the results below:

Century 6-1

Mandan 5-2

St. Mary’s 5-2

Bismarck 4-3

Legacy 4-3

Jamestown 4-3

Dickinson 3-4

Minot 3-4

Williston 1-6

Watford City 1-6