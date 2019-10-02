HS Volleyball: Lea Kuam sets foundation in first year at Wilton-Wing

The Wilton-Wing Miners are learning how to win under their new head coach, Lea Kuam.

Not a day of practice goes by in this Wilton gym where you won’t see the Miners working on their passing. It’s not just a skill, it’s a philosophy for first-year head coach Kuam and her team.

“One of the things we really focused on this year was communication,” said Kuam.

“As well as passing the ball. You can’t get a good attack if you can’t pass the ball.”

Kuam takes over the reins for the Wilton-Wing Miners in 2019, after coaching a club team in Bismarck. So far the players see a difference in their play.

“She’s very helpful, especially when we do drills,” said junior Kiara Johnson. “She explains everything on what we’re trying to improve on.”

“We’re more organized, I feel like,” said senior Nicole Horne. “We know how to run our rotations a lot better than we did last year. And same with talking, we talk a lot more.”

Wilton-Wing sits right in the middle of a competitive Region 5 in Class B. Kuam knows her team isn’t dictated by one player. The Miner’s play with contributions from all players on the court.

“The sky would be awful dark if it had just one star,” Kuam said. “So we talk about each and every person’s strength on this team, and then we try to capitalize on that. We put players in the right positions and then we build on the skills that we have.”

As for expectations, the sky is the limit for a team that feels they have yet to play their best.

“I see this team going very far,” Johnson said. “We could go to State as long as we believe in each other.”

“Everyone can make improvements,” said Horne. “No one’s perfect so I mean, we’re at that level where we’re capable of everything, but yeah, there’s always going to be more room for growth.”

Wilton-Wing’s next game is Thursday at 5 p.m. in Flasher.

