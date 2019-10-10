HS Volleyball: Legacy focused on their strengths ahead of matchup with Century

The Legacy volleyball team is still going through the growing pains of coming into the season with not a lot of varsity experience.

In Legacy’s most recent match against St. Mary’s, they were able to force a fifth set, but could not walk away with the win. A victory in that match would have been good momentum as they face a Century squad that was won their last 24 sets.

Legacy is still optimistic about the rest of the year.

“Overall,” Ashton Sagaser said, “I think we just have to dig deep throughout the season and use the strengths that we do have for our advantage.”

Legacy’s match with Century is tonight at 7 p.m.