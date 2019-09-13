HS Volleyball: Linton does not see youth as a weakness

Linton looks to be a contender this year in high school volleyball.

The Lions are moving forward with only three seniors on the team, but they do not want the youth to be considered a weakness. These players have been playing with each other for years and sense they can blend together better than most schools in the state.

“We have girls that have been playing varsity for a long time now,” says Senior Bailey Hulm. “Our back row is basically sophomores and have been playing since they we’re 8th graders. So we just have really good chemistry.”

“Our team is definitely close,” Senior Taiya Schmidt says. “We consider ourselves more family, and team spirit. And this year, we are really working on positivity with each other and working together.”

Linton heads to Central Cass for the Volley in the Valley tournament this weekend.