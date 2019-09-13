HS Volleyball: Linton does not see youth as a weakness

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Linton looks to be a contender this year in high school volleyball.

The Lions are moving forward with only three seniors on the team, but they do not want the youth to be considered a weakness. These players have been playing with each other for years and sense they can blend together better than most schools in the state.

“We have girls that have been playing varsity for a long time now,” says Senior Bailey Hulm. “Our back row is basically sophomores and have been playing since they we’re 8th graders. So we just have really good chemistry.”

“Our team is definitely close,” Senior Taiya Schmidt says. “We consider ourselves more family, and team spirit. And this year, we are really working on positivity with each other and working together.”

Linton heads to Central Cass for the Volley in the Valley tournament this weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High School Volleyball Sept. 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 12"

Boys High School Soccer Sept. 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Soccer Sept. 12"

Bismarck-Mandan girls high school swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan girls high school swimming"

Sydney Murphy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sydney Murphy"

Linton Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton Volleyball"

Mandan Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Girls Golf"

WOTUS Repeal

Thumbnail for the video titled "WOTUS Repeal"

School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Threat"

MIP Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "MIP Class"

Milk Options

Thumbnail for the video titled "Milk Options"

Thursday, September 12th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, September 12th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Futurepalooza

Thumbnail for the video titled "Futurepalooza"

Free Tuition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Tuition"

Harvest Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvest Festival"

Minor Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor Flooding"

2019 Best Barbershop

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 Best Barbershop"

Hunter Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunter Reminders"

Open House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Open House"

Judge: Tribe may intervene

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judge: Tribe may intervene"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/12"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss