HS Volleyball: Linton HMB Lions winning with smarts, not size

by:

Posted: / Updated:

When you take a look at the Linton HMB Lions, size is not the first word that describes them. Senior Taiya Schmidt will be the first to tell you.

“I’m the tallest person on the team, which I’m not that tall,” says Senior Taiya Schmidt. “But to adjust with the height, I feel like we have pretty good ball control and we really work on that.”

Schmidt, who plays in the middle, is also one of the few seniors on this team as the Lions are find ways to play the game to their strengths.

“I brought my whole defense back from last year,” Head Coach Jaime Richter says. “And so we’re going to work on our defense and be really good at it. Keep the balls off the nets a little bit so we can hit, and hit some good shots.”

“Since we’re shorter we like to try to do a quicker offense since we can’t kill the ball as much,” says Senior Bailey Holm. “So, I mean, quick and find the open spots, and play smart.”

Head Coach Jamie Richter knows she has a team that won’t beat themselves, which means a smarter brand of volleyball that rivals any team in the state.

“We play smarter, not necessarily slamming the ball all the time,” Schmidt says, “but we definitely get it up and get the ball over. It’s all about who has the most endurance on the team honestly for us.”

The one thing that has eluded Linton HMB is a state title, but the lack of a banner does not shy this team from lofty goals.

“I definitely think we can reach State if we really put our hearts to it,” says Holm. “But definitely hoping to play in a region championship.”

“Volleyball is all about control and smarts,” Richter says. “And if you can pass and serve well, those are the first contacts on the ball, and anything can happen.”

Linton tries to stay in first place of their region when they host Kidder County Tuesday…

