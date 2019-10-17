HS Volleyball: Mischel, Wanzek achieving milestones at Shiloh Christian

Shiloh Christian seniors Kelsey Mischel and Graycin Wanzek are putting their names in the record books. KXMB looks at what they have accomplished so far and what’s left to achieve.

Mischel and Wanzek have been playing on the varsity level since they were freshmen.

“I was definitely nervous and scared,” Mischel said. “I just wanted to make sure that I didn’t mess up. The team was really good. If I did mess up, they always had my back. They didn’t really care as long as I was working hard.”

“Obviously,” Wanzek said, “you are nervous. You are playing with the older girls and it’s at a totally different level then what you are used to. So I’ve definitely grown in that way as coming in as a freshman.”

Mischel is a setter for the Skyhawks. She has tallied more than 1,000 digs in her career.

“It’s just a really good team experience,” Mischel said. “Everyone was happy for me.”

The achievement was complete with special gifts from her sisters, both of whom coach the middle school team and her family.

“My sister wrote on a ball for me,” Mischel said. “She wrote ‘1,000 digs.’ My family made a few posters.”

Wanzek is an outside hitter. She is four kills away from 1,000 for her career.

“It’s an exciting thing,” Wanzek said, “but the stats aren’t really what I play for. I just play for fun, enjoy the sport and work hard. It’s something that comes along with working hard, but it’s not my focus.”

Both Wanzek and Mischel along with the rest of the Skyhawks are focused executing in practice, so that can show up in their matches and they achieve their goal of going to the state tournament.

That’s really going to translate into games,” Wanzek said. “How we practice, is how we are going to play. So when we come into practice we focus, we dial in and get the work done so that when we play our games. That’s what’s going to show up on the court.”

The next time Shiloh hits the floor is Tuesday at home against Washburn.