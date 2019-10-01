HS Volleyball: Sagaser embracing leadership role

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Legacy senior Ashton Sagaser is having a fantastic season, but she is also learning how to become a leader among teammates that she also considers friends.

Coming into the year, Sagaser was one of the few Sabers with varsity experience.

“Last year,” head coach Jen Astle said, “She would kind of be looking at me in those moments that the team was struggling like, ‘Can I come in now? Is it my turn yet?'”

So far this year, Sagaser ranks among the top players in the conference. She is second in kills per set at 3.7. She also is tied for sixth in service aces.

Which is not surprising given she estimates her vertical jump at 25 inches.

“I did increase it from working out,” Sagaser said, “but I think a lot of it is just being an athlete.”

“She jumps out of this gym,” Astle said. “I would say she probably has one of the highest touches in the conference.”

Now coach Astle is looking for her to find her voice as a leader.

“I think she is still learning to navigate being direct,” Astle said. “It’s hard to be a leader sometimes as a female because we are worried about being overly direct and is it being catty or is it being mean.”

And Sagaser admits that she is working to become a better leader.

“I don’t want to come off as mean,” Sagaser said, “but you gotta do what you gotta do to lead these girls. Get all the girls to do their thing, but do it in a focused manner.”

In this age, where leaders can be considered too tough. Ashton has to balance constructive criticism with the risk of losing friends.

“Finding that balance of yes it’s ok to look at somebody and say, ‘Hey, come with me. I’ll take you there,'” Astle said.

Ashton and Legacy’s next match is Thursday at Mandan at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis"

Ashton Sagaser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ashton Sagaser"

Bowman Co Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Co Football"

DockDogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "DockDogs"

Class A Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Girls Golf"

Parkinson's Disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkinson's Disease"

New School

Thumbnail for the video titled "New School"

Deer Crossing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deer Crossing"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/1"

Rain & Snow Chances With A Warm Weather Pattern On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rain & Snow Chances With A Warm Weather Pattern On The Way"

Williston Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Stabbing"

Rain and Worms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rain and Worms"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

MSU Homecoming

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Homecoming"

Wet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Harvest"

Beet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beet Harvest"

Cade Garcia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cade Garcia"

HS Tennis Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis Legacy"

Class A State Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A State Golf"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss