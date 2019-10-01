HS Volleyball: Sagaser embracing leadership role

Legacy senior Ashton Sagaser is having a fantastic season, but she is also learning how to become a leader among teammates that she also considers friends.

Coming into the year, Sagaser was one of the few Sabers with varsity experience.

“Last year,” head coach Jen Astle said, “She would kind of be looking at me in those moments that the team was struggling like, ‘Can I come in now? Is it my turn yet?'”

So far this year, Sagaser ranks among the top players in the conference. She is second in kills per set at 3.7. She also is tied for sixth in service aces.

Which is not surprising given she estimates her vertical jump at 25 inches.

“I did increase it from working out,” Sagaser said, “but I think a lot of it is just being an athlete.”

“She jumps out of this gym,” Astle said. “I would say she probably has one of the highest touches in the conference.”

Now coach Astle is looking for her to find her voice as a leader.

“I think she is still learning to navigate being direct,” Astle said. “It’s hard to be a leader sometimes as a female because we are worried about being overly direct and is it being catty or is it being mean.”

And Sagaser admits that she is working to become a better leader.

“I don’t want to come off as mean,” Sagaser said, “but you gotta do what you gotta do to lead these girls. Get all the girls to do their thing, but do it in a focused manner.”

In this age, where leaders can be considered too tough. Ashton has to balance constructive criticism with the risk of losing friends.

“Finding that balance of yes it’s ok to look at somebody and say, ‘Hey, come with me. I’ll take you there,'” Astle said.

Ashton and Legacy’s next match is Thursday at Mandan at 7 p.m.