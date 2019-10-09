HS Volleyball: Wetsch among WDA’s best in 3 categories

Bismarck High’s Macy Wetsch is in the midst of a fantastic season. She’s among the WDA leaders in three different categories.

Based on the stats, Wetsch does it all for Bismarck High.

“She’s been a leader on and off the court,” said co-head coach Melissa Andersen. “She’s funny. She’s personable. She’s easy to approach.”

Wetsch ranks first in the conference with 30 services aces. She ranks second with 141 kills. She is seventh in digs with 171.

“I think it helps when we set our middles and then the block gets pulled off when I’m hitting,” Wetsch said. “I definitely think it helps when we are using all our hitters.”

Andersen said Wetsch’s ball control is vital to her success.

“So aware of her body and where she is on the court and where the other side of the court is in relation to the set,” Andersen said. “Whether that’s in the middle, the right side or the outside.”

Like all outside hitters, Wetsch said you have to think quickly before going with a power kill or tip kill.

“I think it depends,” Wetsch said, “but tips I think are really effective when they are not expecting it. Sometimes with hitting, they are always expecting it and they are in the right spot. So I think throwing in a tip helps a lot.”

Unlike all outside hitters, you would not expect Wetsch to be second on the team in digs.

“I think playing defense definitely keeps me more engaged in the game and ready at all times,” Wetsch said.

Andersen said she has been impressed with Wetsch even before she met her.

“I’d seen her play a couple of times here and there,” Andersen said. “When I watched some of their club matches, she definitely stood out.”

Wetsch and the Demons play Mandan tonight at Century at 7 p.m.

