HS Wrestling: Legacy’s Kaylor takes fourth in Junior Greco

Future UMary wrestler Matt Kaylor finished fourth at the 2019 USMC Cadet and Junior National Championships in the 195-pound Junior Greco division on Jul. 19 in Fargo.

The former Legacy Sabre advance to the semifinal round where he lost an 11-6 decision to Artem Loginov from California.

In the third-place match, Kaylor lost to Isaac Bruce from Nebraska to finish fourth overall.

“The competition you get from this,” Kaylor said. “In North Dakota, you don’t even get close to this. You’re wrestling state champs almost every match. I’m wrestling in college so it prepares me for that.”

Next year, Kaylor will be a freshman at the University of Mary.