ICYMI: Staff at Trinity Health receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Healthcare workers at Trinity Health in Minot are hoping to set an example by being the first to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Thursday, KX News reported 250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine being delivered to the medical center.

Friday, those doses were administered and a few of the staff described it as a quick, painless and easy process.

Their hope is that others agree to hop on board and help flatten the curve of COVID-19.

“If we’re going to get back to normal life, we have to protect ourselves from this disease like we do with so many other viral illnesses that we get shots and vaccines for every year,” ER Physician Jeffrey Sather said. “So this is an important day for us here in Minot, it’s important for us as a healthcare team and it’s important for us as a society.”

Sather says he still encourages people to follow CDC recommendations for social distancing, even after being vaccinated.