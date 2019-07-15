“If you’re ever in doubt, don’t pour it out”

Dumping oil and hazardous materials in the public sewage could be harmful to the environment, and you.

We sat with the City of Minot’s engineer to talk about the potential damage of disposing of your household waste materials incorrectly. He says not only it is bad for the environment, but its also bad for your pockets.

Lance Meyer/ City Engineer: If you get enough grease and things down at the sanitary sewer system grease will cling to things like ruts or pipes and eventually it will start to clog the actual sewer mains. So you can have back ups in homes. You can clog up pumps and damage the equipment which is pretty expensive to repair. Which we all pay for anyway because of our station maintenance and all sorts of things that’s all paid by rate payers like you and I. .

Meyer also says you can save your hazardous waste products to be collected at the city of Minot’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program in October.