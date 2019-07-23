In the Fair Barn: Anderson Family

Every day during the fair, we’re getting waist-deep in barn adventure. Today, we caught up with three siblings from Lisbon who show cows and sheep at the fair.

Haley Anderson saw kids from the North Dakota Junior Point Show Association at her county fair 10 years ago. She wanted to start showing animals and has been showing cows for the last 10 years.

Her sister shows sheep, and her brother shows sheep and cows. The number of animals they show changes each year–and they learn something new too.

“Just the new experiences that you get with each animal is different. Every animal has its own personality, so just kind of dealing with that and getting that bond with that animal,” said Haley Anderson, livestock exhibitor.

Haley also said the family doesn’t go on vacations during the summer but travels to different county fairs showing their animals.