In today’s edition of “In The Fair Barn,” we traveled inside the bunny barn.

There are over 20 breeds of rabbits inside. They range in size from two pounds to 14 pounds. People can show cows, sheep or horses. So why bunnies?

“They’re small and they’re easier to take care of. Easier to travel to shows with. Myself, I used to show horses and rabbits are a lot easier to get around with,” said Chris Swartout, superintendent rabbit barn.

There are 400 rabbits in the barn that you can look at.