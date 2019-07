Every day during the fair we’re getting waist deep in Barn adventure.

Today we visited the cattle barn where Tegan Lee and her heifer were getting ready for competition. She told us exactly what she does during the event.

Tegan Lee: I’ll be holding her head up and i’ll be walking with her and then we’ll walk around a whole circle and then we’ll set them up either this way or this way.

Tegan says this is her first year at the fair, but her family has had cattle since she was little.