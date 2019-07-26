In the Fair Barn: The people who make it all happen

All week we have been going waist deep in the fair barn, and on the last day, we want to take you behind the scenes.

Each day in the All Seasons Arena, there are a number of competitions that take place, and we talked to the people who get the area ready everyday.



The rodeo announcer says he’s been coming to the state fair for 10 years, and the groundskeepers always do a great job.

“Well they bring a big water truck in and they soak the entire arena down with water and then they come in here with a tractor.” says Mike Connoly. “In fact the Kubota tractor is in the back. They dig it up. They work it up. We want to that ground about 3 to 4 inches deep to start because it’s going to pack throughout the day. We want enough moisture in the ground that animals won’t slip but not to much that they do slip. There’s a happy medium.”

He says that it is a definitely a team effort to make sure that the area is intact everyday.