Mandan woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian accident

UPDATE (9/6, 8:15 AM): Mandan Police say the victim has died of the injuries she sustained in the crash. Authorities are still investigating.

ORIGINAL STORY: Around 7:30 Thursday evening, Mandan police responded to a call of a woman struck in a parking lot by a car.

According to a Mandan officer, it was a “pretty serious accident”.

A 74-year-old man from Mandan hit a 79-year-old woman, also from Mandan.

She was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

It happened in the 400 block of 17th Street, Northwest.

The incident is currently under investigation.