Inspiring Tale of Grit & Determination

A South Dakota girl lost one foot and injured the other one in a lawnmower accident when she was five.

After 2-years of healing and rehab, this is 7-year old Lillian Boyko.

She moves around the playground like nothing ever happened.

After months of healing and surgeries, Lillian has her prosthetic foot, complete with nail polish and Wonder Woman stickers.

Lillian is not letting the accident slow her down, her mom says she has become an inspiration to those who know her story and see her moving on.

And even though she is just seven….the same sage, South Dakota advice applies.

“You can do it if you want to if you have a struggle still try,” said Lillian Boyko.

And Lillian says her favorite activities that she can do with no limits…. are tree climbing and riding her bike.